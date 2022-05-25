Connect with us

Lewis Hamilton. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Motors

Lewis Hamilton does not feel like a ‘leader’ at Mercedes

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

London, United Kingdom, May 25 – Lewis Hamilton says that he does not like a leader within the Mercedes team and insists he and fellow driver George Russell work hard equally.

The seven-time world champion has not had the best to the Formula 1 season, with an unlikely podium finish in the opening race in Bahrain followed by a 10th-place finish in Saudi Arabia.

In the last race in Spain, Hamilton produced one of the drives of his career to come from the back of the field to finish P5.

Russell is seen as one of the rising stars in the sport and Hamilton says both drivers are working hard to put points on the board.

In a press-conference, Hamilton said: “Well, firstly, I wouldn’t say I’m the leader. George and I work equally hard together, I would say, to help drive the team and row just as hard as everyone else in the team.

“But through adversity and challenging times you always learn more about yourself, how you deal with things, how you reflect on things, how you are able to turn negatives into positives.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve learned particularly much more, so I will say past experiences have helped during this phase. And I would say to just reassuring the strength I know I have mentally.

“Also, just reassuring us I still love my job, I still love the challenge even if it’s not fighting for wins. I’m still enjoying this battle we are having internally in terms of trying to, with the car I mean, trying to chase down these other guys.”

