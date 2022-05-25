Connect with us

Emotional rollercoaster: Alexander Zverev experienced highs and lows as he saved a match point to advance

Tennis

French Open day 4: Who said what

Published

PARIS, France, May 25 – Who said what on the fourth day of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on Wednesday:

“I was planning my holiday in Monaco, where I was going to go and who I was going to with and that relaxed me, thinking about the beach.”

— Alexander Zverev on his recovery from two sets and then match point down against Sebastian Baez.

“I feel tired. It was a great battle, a great match and we fought until the last point.”

— Carlos Alcaraz after saving a match point to beat Spanish compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in a 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 four-hour 34-minute epic.

“She’s left-handed, so left-handed people, we like each other, and I said to her, ‘Well, let’s go lefty. It’s a lefty party.’”

— Jil Teichmann on her post-match exchange with fellow left-hander Olga Danilovic.

“It’s different when you are someone who may have a target on their back. Everyone raises their game, wants to play well, wants to beat you, take you out.”

— Emma Raducanu, last year’s US Open winner, on adjusting to life as a Grand Slam champion.

“Well it would be amazing for me because I feel like my physical part is my strength. But the tournament’s never going to end, so we’re going to have to stay here for a month or build 15 more courts. So I don’t think that’s ever going to happen.”

— Maria Sakkari on the prospect of women playing five-set matches.

“Well, honestly this is the first time I’m hearing about this.”

— US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez plays down talk of herself as a Roland Garros title contender.

“I don’t think not having points there is going to take anything away from that, as anyone, any fan watching, they are going to see that and think, ‘Wow, he’s won Wimbledon.’ It’s not going to be, ‘Oh, he’s got 2,000 points there.’

— Cameron Norrie gives his view on the Wimbledon ranking points row.

“I think for me most of the time or 99.9% of the time is from an account with no followers or anything. I think for me I just don’t take it seriously. I think it’s funny. A lot of times the crazy messages that I get I share with friends and just laugh about them, because some of them are pretty absurd with the insults they can come up with.”

— US star Coco Gauff on social media abuse.

