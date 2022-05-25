Boston Marathon Champ Chebet Scoops LG Sports Personality For April

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Evans Chebet is the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) LG Sports Personality of the month of April 2022.

The Kapsabet based athlete achieved the feat after winning his first ever marathon major title the prestigious Boston Marathon.

Chebet racked up victory in a time of 2 hours, 6 minutess and 51 seconds and has had his campaign effectively sewn up when the strong field of athletes in Boston failed to match his finishing touch.

And he did it in bravado bearing compatriots Lawrence Cherono and defending champion Benson Kipruto to scintillating podium dash.

The 33-year-old was on Wednesday awarded with a Vivace Washing Machine, with AI DD technology by the LG East Africa managing director Sa Nyoung Kim at Riadha house. Evans Chebet is the winner of April LG SJAK Sports Personality. Photo/SJAK

“I am so delighted to win my first ever award, it goes a long way in motivating me ahead of my aim or running Berlin and New York Marathon. I thank LG and SJAK for the kind gesture of remembering athletes, we are grateful,” an elated Chebet said.

“It was such a great feeling to go to Boston and win especially after failing to finish in 2018,” he added.

LG East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim encouraged Kenyan Sportsmen and women to continue being the country’s brand ambassadors.

“So, to all sportsmen and women in and out of this place, there is a brighter side waiting for you to show up, find your limits and dare to blow past them,” Kim said.

“As LG Electronics East Africa, we commit to being present to support you through SJAK and ensure that your break the barriers and lift the trophy.” Sa Young Kim, LG Electronics EA Managing Director congratulating SJAK LG April winner Evans Chebet. Photo/SJAK

“Our sponsorship of this award is not only aimed at inspiring our sportsmen to keep doing better, but it also signifies our commitment to contribute to the development of sports in Kenya by recognizing local talent,” the LG Managing Director added.

Chebet beat a strong field of athletes nominated for the April award including Boston Marathon Women’s winner Peres Jepchirchir, rally star Karan Patel who won the third round of the 2022 FIA African Rally Championship (Equator Rally) from start to finish.

Also in the list was Maurine Chepkemoi, who destroyed the course record at the 75th edition of the Enschede marathon in Netherlands.

The five gold medalists for the Kenya team Hit Squad at the Africa Zone 3 Boxing Championship in Congo were also nominated for the April award. Evans Chebet is the winner of April LG SJAK Sports Personality. Photo/SJAK

They were Light welterweight Teresia Wanjiru, Welterweight Everlyne Akinyi, Light heavyweight Elizabeth Andiego, Flyweight David Karanja and Bantamweight Shaffi Bakari Hassan.

SJAK President Chris Mbaisi thanked LG for their unswerving support saying the partnership has gone a long way in rewarding excellence.

“For 8 years LG has demonstrated their support for sports, both on and off the pitch. And together we share an ambition of creating opportunities at all levels and ensuring every aspiring athlete enjoys an enabling environment.”

“We look forward to further developing our relationship over the coming years.”