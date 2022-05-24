Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen speak in Sydney

Football

Xavi says Barcelona need rebuild but silent on Lewandowski

Published

SYDNEY, Australia, May 24 – Coach Xavi Hernandez said Tuesday his Barcelona team must be rebuilt after a turbulent season but refused to be drawn on whether Robert Lewandowski was a transfer target.

The Catalan giants finished 13 points behind La Liga champions Real Madrid, their campaign ending in a whimper on Sunday with a 2-0 home defeat to Villarreal.

Barcelona were beaten in four of their last nine games in all competitions.

They were on a plane the next morning for their first-ever match in Australia, a friendly against an A-League All-Star team coached by former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke and captained by former Manchester City defender Jack Rodwell.

Xavi has brought 20 players to Sydney, including captain Sergio Busquets, Dani Alves, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay and teenage sensation Ansu Fati.

Gerard Pique and teenage forward Pedri were among those missing.

“Next season we need to improve a lot, we improved a lot since November,” said Barcelona midfield legend Xavi, who was appointed in November with the team lying ninth.

While he helped revive them and they achieved the most important objective of qualifying for the Champions League, they went out to Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals and in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I think we are in a good way, we have to be positive. But next season, at least, we need to compete and win the Champions League, why not,” said Xavi.

“We are rebuilding the team. We have a plan, of course, and we need to be competitive next season. We cannot permit another season without winning titles.”

Prolific Bayern Munich forward Lewandowski, who was top-scorer in the Bundesliga last season for the fifth year running, has been heavily linked with Barcelona.

His agent Pini Zahavi told German daily Bild this week the striker wants to leave Bayern, with Barcelona reportedly offering 32 million euros ($34 million) to sign the 33-year-old.

Xavi refused to confirm his interest when asked by AFP.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez signs autographs in Sydney © AFP / Saeed KHAN

“I cannot confirm Lewandowski or any other names,” he said. “Of course we are working hard and it is obvious that we need to improve.

“It’s a matter of time,” he added of unveiling new players. “If we have to announce something we will announce it, but it is not the moment right now.”

Barcelona squad for All Stars match: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Busquets (capt), Ousmane Dembele, Dani Alves, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Adama Traore, Luuk de Jong, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Samuel Umtiti, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Alvaro Sanz, Arnau Tenas, Mika Marmol, Jandro Orellana, Anontio Aranda.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved