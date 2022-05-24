CAF Confirms that Kenya has been thrown out of qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that Kenya has been thrown out of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, following the Government’s failure to meet demands of reinstating the Federation given by world governing body FIFA.

In a statement, CAF have said that both Kenya and Zimbabwe, who are both under suspension from FIFA for similar reasons, will not be part of the qualification journey towards next month’s tournament in Ivory Coast.

“As a consequence of having failed to have their suspensions by FIFA set aside, CAF has confirmed that both Kenya and Zimbabwe will not participate in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 qualifiers,” a statement from CAF said.

It added; “CAF had included them in the official draw earlier in April 2022 on condition that the suspension must be lifted two weeks before their first match day.”

Kenya was slapped with a suspension from FIFA early this year due to Government interference after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) over Government interference. Embattled former FKF boss Nick Mwendwa

FIFA had asked the CS to rescind her decision and reinstate the elected officials, but she was adamant in her decision to ‘clean up’ the sport which she accused of rampant corruption and misuse of public money.

The CS had created a caretaker committee to run the game in the country and after their mandate lapsed two weeks ago, she then morphed the same committee into a Transition team, to take charge for the next five weeks.

Kenya was due to play Cameroon away and Namibia at home in the first two qualification matches but the games have now been cancelled and Group C will remain with three teams; Cameroon, Namibia and Burundi.

Consequently, Kenya is also set to miss out on the qualification for next year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) whose draw is scheduled for Thursday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed receives the report from FKF Caretaker Committee chair Aron Ringera. Sports CS Amina Mohammed during the press conference. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The country has already missed out on the qualification for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with Kenya handing a walkover to Uganda in the final round of qualification due to the same reasons.

Amina has been evasive on whether or not she is willing to engage FIFA and pull Kenya out of the current quagmire even as Kenya looks to miss out on more international matches.

If the situation remains the same, then no Kenyan team will play in next year’s CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup while Women’s League winners Vihiga Queens will not play in the qualifiers for the second edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Already, Kenyan referees will miss out on appointments to officiate in the upcoming qualifiers and international assignments until the mess is sorted out.