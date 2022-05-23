‘For Lewandowski, Bayern is history’, says his agent

BERLIN, Germany, May 23 – Robert Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi has made it clear the Polish striker wants to leave Bayern Munich, amid reports Barcelona have made an offer.

“For Robert, things are very clear: he wants to leave FC Bayern this summer,” Zahavi told German daily Bild.

Lewandowski has already said he wants to leave Bayern, where he has a year left on his contract, with Barcelona reportedly offering 32 million euros ($34 million) to sign the 33-year-old.

Zahavi warned Bayern: “Of course they can keep Robert for another year, to be fair he has a contract until 2023, but I wouldn’t recommend that to them.

“For Robert Lewandowski, FC Bayern is history.”

A back-to-back winner of FIFA’s best male player award, Lewandowski has won every title available since joining Bayern in 2014, including eight Bundesliga trophies for a total of 10 having won two with ex-club Dortmund.

He also won the Champions League with Bayern in 2020.

Lewandowski was top-scorer in the Bundesliga last season for the fifth year running after netting 35 goals in Germany’s top flight.

Bayern CEO Oliver Khan and director of sports Hasan Salihamidzic have both publically stated the club will not let Lewandowski leave before 2023.

On Sunday, Salihamidzic slammed Zahavi on a Sport1 talk show.

“He (Lewandowski) has an adviser who has been messing with his head all year,” Salihamidzic fumed.

Zahavi played a role in David Alaba leaving Bayern for Real Madrid on a free transfer, leading to former club president Uli Hoeness once describing the player agent as a “piranha”.

Zahavi, 78, says the issue for Lewandowski is not about extra money. “He has felt disrespected by those in charge (at Bayern) for months, that’s the truth.

“FC Bayern has not lost Lewandowski the player, but Robert the person”.

Zahavi says he hopes Bayern’s senior figures “will think about it again” and allow Lewandowski the opportunity “to fulfil a lifelong dream and move to the club (Barcelona) he has always dreamed of.”