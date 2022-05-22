Man City score three in five to overturn Aston Villa lead and clinch English Premier League title

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 22 – Manchester City put up a remarkable comeback, scoring thrice inside five minutes to overturn a 2-0 Aston Villa lead to win 3-2 and earn the Citizens the English Premier League title on the last day of the season.

Liverpool, who were chasing the title and hoping City slip up, won 3-1 against Wolves at Anfield, but it was the blue half of Manchester who celebrated with victory as Pep Guardiola’s Masterclass handed them the title.

Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho had scored in either half to give Villa a shock 2-0 lead at the Etihad.

But, Guardiola’s substitutes delivered the title, Ilkay Gundogan stepping off the bench to score twice in between Rodri’s goal, coming off an assist of another substitute, Raheem Sterling.

-More to follow