Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

English Premiership

Henderson ‘proud’ as Liverpool fall short in quadruple quest

Published

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, May 22Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said it had been a “tough afternoon” for his side after they were just pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City on Sunday’s dramatic final day of the season.

The Reds won 3-1 at home to Wolves but finished a point behind City after the reigning English title-holders staged a remarkable rally from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with a burst of three goals in five minutes.

Defeat ended Liverpool’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple of four major trophies in the one season.

“We didn’t play particularly well, there were a few nerves, but we came through well in the end and scored some good goals,” said Henderson, whose side were stunned when Pedro Neto gave Wolves a third-minute lead at Anfield.

“We kept going and found a way to win, but it was a tough afternoon,” the midfielder added, with Sadio Mane equalising in the 24th-minute before Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool in front with six minutes left.

“We didn’t really know what was going on (at the Etihad), we were just focused on ourselves,” explained the England international, with the mood subdued by the time Andrew Robertson scored in stoppage time as news of City’s recovery at home to Villa came through to Anfield.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t enough. We gave everything all season.”

Liverpool, who’ve already won the League Cup and FA Cup this season, ahead of their appearance in next weekend’s Champions League final, were 14 points adrift of City in January and seemingly out of the title race.

“In January I think we’d have bitten your hand off to take it to the last day,” said Henderson.

“I’m very proud of what the boys have done, and we’ve got to say congratulations to City.”

