Kenyan marathoners will rise to the occasion in Birmingham, Mutwii vows

Eldoret, Kenya, May 21 – Athletics Kenya Senior Vice-President Paul Mutwii believes Kenya’s marathon team has what it takes to conquer the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Kenyans will be seeking to break the duck at the prestigious extravaganza after failing in their bid for marathoners’ medals at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in 2018.

Both men’s and women’s team finished outside the medal bracket and Mutwii noted that the marathon team selected Saturday in Eldoret is experienced, having competed at marathon majors.

The men’s team is headlined by Jonathan Korir, winner of last year’s Amsterdam Marathon and will be joined by Philemon Kacheran, Eric Kiptanui while Michael Githae will be the reserve.

The women’s squad is led by reigning Rotterdam champion Stella Barsosio alongside Purity Changwony and Margaret Wangare while Maurine Chepkemoi is the reserve.

Korir, who trains in Eliud Kipchoge’s Global Sports Communication camp in Kaptagat, is the fastest in the men’s team with a personal best time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 32 seconds clocked in the Dutch capital.

“We are grateful to have been selected in this team and we shall not disappoint,” Korir said.

On her part, Wangare, winner of the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon and 2019 Honolulu Marathon said:

“We want to promise you that we shall come back with the medals, and not only the gold, but we shall fight for a clean sweep,” Wangare vowed.

Athletics Kenya Senior Vice-President Paul Mutwii speaking to the media in Eldoret after unveiling the Marathon team for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Athletics Kenya has had to contend with selection headache for the Commonwealth Games and the World Athletics Championships, with the latter coming just days ahead of the Birmingham Games.

Speaking after handing over the marathon team to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) in Eldoret today, Mutwii said; “Athletics Kenya has always send a strong team to the Commonwealth Games and more often than not, most medals – sometimes all medals – are won by our athletes,” Mutwii said.

“We enjoy a good relationship with NOC-K and wanted to make sure we give them the best team so that preparations can start early.” NOC-K president Paul Tergat speaking to the media in Eldoret after unveiling the Marathon team for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

NOC-K boss Paul Tergat, a track, cross country and marathon legend, thanked AK for handing over the team early and urged the athletes to maintain discipline.

“I’ve been there before. Wearing national colours comes with special responsibilities and I urge you to focus on your careers first and other things will follow,” Tergat advised.

He also urged the athletes to run clean and avoid taking shortcuts to success.

“We will give you the necessary support, make sure your allowances are paid in time, starting from today, and that you get all the kits that you need. Delays are a thing of the past.” NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku speaking to the media in Eldoret after unveiling the Marathon team for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku said the selected team will train at their individual bases for the next 30 days before convening at a central camp.

John Ogolla, Team Kenya’s Chef de Mission to the Commonwealth Games urged the team to target the best performance at the Games.

Also present at the ceremony was NOC-K executive committee member and AK’s head of the youth committee Barnaba Korir, the Commonwealth Games athletics team manager Samson Katam, AK athlete’s representative Milcah Chemos and the pool of coaches led by Patrick Sang and David Letting.

Team Kenya Marathon

Men:

Philemon Kacheran (2:05:19, Valencia, 2021)

Jonathan Korir (2:04:32, Amsterdam, 2021

Eric Kiptanui (2:05:47, Siena, 2021)

Reserve: Michael Githae (2:07:51, Fukuoka, 2021)

Women:

Purity Changwony (2:22:16, Siena, 2021)

Margaret Wangare (2:29:29, Los Angeles, 2020)

Stella Barsosio (2:22:08, Rotterdam, 2021)

Reserve: Maurine Chepkemoi (2:20:18, Amsterdam, 2021)