Kakamega Homeboyz players line up before their match at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Kakamega Homeboyz drop crucial points in Gor draw

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz dropped crucial points after drawing 1-1 against Gor Mahia on Saturday to remain at the summit four points behind Tusker FC.    

Samuel Onyango opened the scoring in the second half netting om the 52nd minute before Michael Karamor saved the blushes for Western based side on the 73rd minute.

Tusker plays Nzoia Sugar Sunday, and if they pick maximum points, they will close the gap to one point.

In other results played Saturday, Bidco United lost 0-1 to Police FC, KCB won 3-2 against Nairobi City Stars, AFC Leopards beat Talanta FC 3-2 while Posta Rangers settled for a 1-1 draw with Sofapaka.

