NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Kenya is out of the Toulouse 7s Cup competition after losing two matches in Group B, going down 29-5 to Fiji before falling 36-14 to hosts France on the opening day.

Kenya, who is under the tutelage of new head coach, Damian MacGrath will take on Wales in their last Pool match that will be a dead rubber.

France and Wales have proceeded to the quarterfinals that will be played on Saturday.