Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Can Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a favour?

English Premiership

Gerrard only has eyes for Villa despite Premier League drama

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20 – Steven Gerrard has insisted his integrity is beyond question ahead of Aston Villa’s trip to Manchester City on Sunday, with the manager’s overriding concern winning points for the Birmingham club.

Villa, 14th in the table, go to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday knowing they could help hand the Premier League title to Gerrard’s former club Liverpool.

City are a point ahead of the Reds at the top of the table and a win on the final day will ensure they retain their crown.

But quadruple-chasing Liverpool, where Gerrard won multiple trophies as a player, will win a record-equalling 20th English title if City drop points and they beat Wolves at Anfield.

“It is disappointing when people mention integrity and aim it towards me or Aston Villa or any of my players,” Gerrard told reporters on Friday.

“We’ll go out at the weekend and give it everything we’ve got to try and get points for Aston Villa and our supporters. If that inevitably helps Liverpool, fantastic, but my priority is to try and get points for Aston Villa.”

He added: “We’ve got three massive points to play for, we’ve got an opportunity to finish the season on a high. It would be nice if we can reward our supporters with something at the weekend.

“In terms of Liverpool, I totally understand and respect the external noise and the questions that have been coming my way for some time. They’re involved in a title race and I spent a lot of time there.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

City and Liverpool have been a class above their rivals and Gerrard feels there is now a real gap between them and the rest of England’s leading clubs.

“When I played there was a lot of talk about the top four and for a period that became a top six,” he said.

But Gerrard added: “In terms of my experience being back in the Premier League, they have been the two best sides by far we have faced.

“One (City) tries to hurt you with positional play and possession and one tries to hurt you with speed and intensity. They are both extremely consistent and have got top managers.

“They have both recruited extremely well over a period of time and had a lot of time to work with the team so it is no surprise that they get the results that they do.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved