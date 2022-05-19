Connect with us

Football

Gabon star Aubameyang retires from international football

Published

BARCELONA, Spain, May 19Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has retired from international football, his country’s federation has confirmed.

Barcelona’s Aubameyang, who is Gabon’s all-time top scorer with 30 goals in 72 appearances, sent a letter to the federation on Tuesday, confirming his decision.

“After 13 years of pride in representing my country, I announce I am ending my international career,” wrote the 32-year-old.

“I would like to thank the Gabonese people and all those who have supported me in the good and bad times alike.

“I will keep a lot of good memories like the day I made my debut… or the day I came back from Nigeria with the African Ballon d’Or.

“I would also like to thank all my coaches, staff and the players that I have come across during this career.”

Aubameyang tested positive for Covid before this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in January and then had to pull out with what the federation said was a heart problem.

Gabon reached the Cup of Nations quarter-finals in 2012, equalling their best ever return at an international tournament, with Aubameyang the competition’s joint top-scorer on three goals.

Aubameyang had his contract cancelled by Arsenal in January and joined Barcelona. He has helped the Catalans qualify for the Champions League by scoring 11 goals in 16 La Liga games.

