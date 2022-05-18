With energy from new South African coach, sprinter Collins Omae looking towards World Championship, Commonwealth Games double

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Sprinter Collins Omae is looking towards medalling at both the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships after a strong start to the season, much charged by the acquisition of a new South African coach to his ranks.

Omae, a former Kenya Sevens player who switched to the 400m sprint believes he has had a brilliant start to his season and hopes to punch tickets to both the World Championships and Commonwealth Games with the trials confirmed for June 23 and 24 and Kasarani Stadium.

Over the last one year, Omae has been working with South African coach Andrew Julian Kock and believes the partnership has gone a long way to improving him.

“The coach’s program has really worked well for me. He found a program that is well balanced and fits me. I have put in lots of work. It has been a tough one year with this program. It has not been easy but we put our heads down and worked. I think this is the hardest I have ever worked in the off season and I feel confident,” Omae told Capital Sport. Collins Omae during a training session at the Kasarani Annex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Omae has started his season well, winning the national Championships before finishing second at the Kip Keino Classic a fortnight ago.

He believes the positive and strong start to the campaign will push him into good performances with his three main targets being an African Championship medal as well as qualification into the World Championships and Commonwealth Games to be staged in July through August.

“The start of the season has been good. I am satisfied. Coming from last season which was very difficult of course due to the challenges that COVID brought in, I believe I am on the right path and we are putting everything together to ensure I get the qualifying mark for the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games,” Omae said.

With the Commonwealth Games and World Championship trials merged, Omae says he is yearning to give 110pc in both to ensure he earns a ticket. Collins Omae during a training session at the Kasarani Annex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He has been at the last Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia, where he reached the semis but he now hopes he can do better at the next event in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

He was also at the 2017 World Championships in London, United Kingdom, but failed to qualify for the 2019 showpiece in Doha.

“Qualification is a huge milestone and this year, it is even bigger. I don’t think you wake up to qualification into three championships. When I do it will be a big milestone and I am looking forward to it and work harder to try hit those qualifying marks,” said Omae.

He adds; “I give my best every day and I work hard and out in the effort. I also believe that God rewards hard work. I am confident I am working towards that and hopefully I can deliver,” he added. Collins Omae during an interview with Capital Sports. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Befofe thinking about the Commonwealth and World Championship qualification, Omae has the African Championships in Mauritius next month to look forward to and his target is primed on battling for a gold medal.

“When I go to a competition, I don’t go there to participate or come second. I go there with an aim to win and that is what I want. I will give my best, 110pc, and when I cross the finish line, I can sit in a corner quietly and say there’s nothing more I could have given,” he added.

The Africa Championship team is currently in camp ahead of departure to Mauritius in two weeks’ time. Collins Omae during a training session at the Kasarani Annex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Additional reporting by Maureen Irungu