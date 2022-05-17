Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action in the 800m during the National Athletics Championships. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

Athletics Kenya to hold single trials for Commonwealth Games, World Championships

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Athletics Kenya have called off the planned Commonwealth Games Trials that had been scheduled for this weekend and announced they will consolidate them with the trials for the World Athletics Championships to be staged on June 24-25 at the Kasarani Stadium.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) who are in charge of Kenya’s contingent for the Commonwealth Games had requested AK to consolidate the two trials.

“The World Championships and Commonwealth Games will be happening very close to each other, so our mandate is to send the best team to both events. The athletes who will go to Oregon will be the same to represent Kenya in Birmingham,” said NOCK boss Paul Tergat.

Ak boss Jackson Tuwei said the selection criteria will remain the same where the first two across the line will make the team with the third athlete subjected to a panel of selectors.

“Besides individual performance, we shall also look at factors such as meeting the qualifying marks as well as the anti doping requirements,” explained Tuwei.

Tuwei added that only the marathon teams will be different for the two events.

“We are in consultations with the athletes and we have told them what our plans are. Ideally, if you make it from the gruelling Kenyan trials you will be good to double in the two events. However should there be cases of athletes not willing to go to either event, we shall make changes,” said Tuwei.

The World Championships will be staged in Oregon, United States from July 15-24 while the Commonwealth Games are scheduled to start four days later in Birmingham United Kingdom from July 28- August 5.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved