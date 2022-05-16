Run in for the FKF Premier League title: Will it be Tusker or Kakamega Homeboyz?

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The fight for the 2021-22 FKF Premier League title promises to go down to the wire after leaders Homeboyz beat KCB 2-1 at the Bukhungu Stadium while second placed Tusker FC played to a 0-0 draw with Nairobi City Stars in Nairobi on Sunday.

The two sides are now level on points at 56, with Homeboyz having points accrued from their win over Mathare United chalked off owing to the relegation of the Slum Boys.

Homeboyz have four rounds of matches left while Tusker has three, and the brewers hope Bernard Mwalala’s men will drop points in one of the four matches remaining to see them defend the title they won last term.

Homeboyz remaining matches: Kakamega Homeboyz players celebrate during their win over Kariobangi Sharks. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Mwalala’s charges have a tougher end to the season as they face both Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards back to back. They take on K’Ogalo this Saturday before they take on Ingwe a week later at the Bukhungu Stadium.

They then travel away to FC Talanta before finishing their season at home against Kariobangi Sharks.

Tusker remaining matches:

The brewers have three matches remaining as the tie against Mathare United is cancelled with the relegation of the latter.

They take on Nzoia Sugar on Sunday before playing away to Bidco United in Thika and conclude their season at home against Posta Rangers, a side that almost saw their title dream last year derailed in the final round of matches.

The brewers have to win all their remaining matches and hope Homeboyz drop points in at least two matches for them to retain the title.

Who is on the relegation battle? Wazito FC players celebrate one of their three goals against Kenya Police FC during their FKF Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 26, 2022. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

With Mathare United already officially relegated from the top tier, the race to avoid one of the two remaining automatic relegation slots is narrowed down to Nzoia Sugar, Vihiga Bullets and Wazito FC.

Wazito currently occupy the second last spot in the league, but their 1-0 win away to Nzoia on Sunday revived their hopes of remaining in the top tier. They are now on 25 points, just one below Bullets who lost away to Bandari FC.

Nzoia are on 29 points, three away into safety.