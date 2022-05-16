Connect with us

Brentford's Rico Henry (right) said his family was racially abused after scoring the winner at Everton

English Premiership

Brentford duo report racist abuse of family at Everton

Published

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, May 15Everton are helping police identify suspects after Brentford’s Rico Henry and Ivan Toney reported members of their family were racially abused during the Bees’ 3-2 win at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Henry, who scored the winning goal to keep Everton at risk of relegation, took to social media after the game to call for the incident to be investigated.

“I never usually speak out on things that don’t physically harm me or my family but to see my mom upset after being racially abused by a few Everton fans brought fire to my stomach!” Henry wrote on Twitter.

“I will do anything for them & whatever it takes to get the small minority punished! This is not acceptable & must be investigated immediately.”

Toney also tweeted: “For the man that racially abused my family, I’ll do everything I can to get you the punishment you deserve!”

In a response to Toney’s tweet, Everton said: “There is no place in football – or society – for racism.

“We are assisting Merseyside Police to ensure the individual is identified and dealt with appropriately.”

Defeat leaves Everton’s 68-year stay in the top flight still at risk.

Frank Lampard’s men are two points above the relegation zone with two games left to play.

Two points will be enough to save Everton as Leeds, who only have one match remaining, are a point behind and have a substantially inferior goal difference.

