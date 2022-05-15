Medals Galore! Kenya Harvest 8 Medals On Penultimate Day At Deaflympics

CAXIAS do Sul, Brazil, May 14 – The penultimate day of the 24th Summer Deaflympics saw athletics power house Kenya bag eight medals to take the total tally to 24 so far.

Kenya won 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 3 Bronze on a rained-on track to take the total count to 5 Gold, 7 Silver and 12 Bronze medals to already surpass the 16 medals of 2017 performance.

Sharon Jeptarus opened the medal haul after guiding Rebecca Matiko to a 2-3 Kenyan finish in a race that was won by Anastasiia Sydorenko of Ukraine who clocked 2 Minutes, 21.11 Seconds.

Jeptarus, who also scooped the 1500m silver, clocked 2 Minutes, 21.57 Seconds while Rebecca Matiko settled for bronze 2 Minutes, 22.24 Seconds.

Up next was the men’s 800m final that was dominated by Kenyans with Elikana Rono handing Kenya the fourth gold in a time of 1 Minute, 54.75 Seconds.

The women’s 5000m final followed, where Grancy Kandagor took bronze after a tough race, coming third in a time of 18 Minutes, 16.44 Seconds in a race that was won by Sara-Elise Ruokonen from Finland in 17 Minutes, 33.03 seconds.

The day ended on a spectacular note with unstoppable two-time world champion Symon Kibai completing a double after comfortably cruising to the men’s 5000m gold.

Kibai, who also won the men’s 10,000m, defending the title, led fellow Kenyan Ian Hinga to silver.