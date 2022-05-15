Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates his side's FA Cup triumph

Football

Klopp says ‘nails are gone’ after FA Cup penalty drama

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his “nails are gone” after his side beat Chelsea on penalties in a final for the second time this season to win the FA Cup.

Nothing could split the two teams who finished 0-0 after 90 minutes and extra-time at Wembley on Saturday.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy prevented Sadio Mane striking the winner after Cesar Azpilicueta had hit the post, only for Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker to deny Mason Mount before Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas struck to seal a 6-5 win on spot-kicks.

Victory keeps Liverpool on track for a unique quadruple but the result is agonising for Chelsea, who also lost to Klopp’s team on penalties in the League Cup final in February.

“Outstanding, it was an incredible, intense game against Chelsea,” Klopp told the BBC.

“They would have deserved it exactly the same way, like in the Carabao (League) Cup — that’s how small the margins are.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my boys, the shift they put in, how hard they fought, early changes. I think Virgil (van Dijk, who was substituted) is fine but his muscle was hurt.

“All of these things, missing good chances, overcoming good moments from Chelsea, then having really good moments ourselves.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Then in the penalty shootout, it was nerve-racking, my nails are gone but I really feel for Chelsea — for the second time, 120 minutes and you get nothing, that’s too hard. But for us I’m pretty happy.

“We are mentality monsters but there were mentality monsters in blue (the Chelsea team) as well — it was one penalty. Chelsea played outstanding but in the end there must be one winner and that was us today.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved