Shujaa squad for Toulouse, London 7s named as McGrath officially takes charge

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The Shujaa squad that heads out to the Toulouse and London legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series has been named as new head coach Damian McGrath was officially introduced to the squad on Saturday.

The Briton was named as the new head coach two days ago after Innocent Simiyu was fired following a spate of poor results.

The tactician has however said he will take a backseat for the next two legs of the series as he takes time to learn the team and will mostly rely on his assistant Kevin Wambua.

“I am very much in the hands of the technical bench who have been looking out for the team in interim. I watched training today and I wanted to see players from up close,” said the coach.

He further said; “The thing about trying to enforce your thoughts so close to a game is that it can confuse your players. So we may have to take a hit on these next two weeks. I will go there, I will watch them play and definitely try help and talk about things,”

“But I don’t think you will see a huge change but when we come back we will hit the ground running and we will make a big effort to improve on player style taking us into commonwealth and the World Cup,” the coach further noted.

The tactician will however hope the team can qualify into the Main Cup quarter finals of the two tournaments in the least as he looks to get them back to firing form.

The squad that heads to the European Tour of the Series has been mainly called in by assistant coach Wambua, and includes two debutants.

New Kenya Sevens head coach Damidn McGrath. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Archadius Khwesa and Ben Salem have been handed their maiden tour call ups in some of the five changes that have been made to the squad from the last team that played in Singapore and Vancouver.

Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno, Timothy Mmasi and Johnstone Olindi have also been called up to the team which leaves the country for Toulouse, France on Sunday.

The team will be skippered by Nelson Oyoo who has vowed the team will do their best to improve on the performance from the last few matches.

Shujaa Squad:

Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru, Captain), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Alvin Otieno (KCB), Collins Shikoli (Homeboyz), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Timothy Mmasi (Masinde Muliro), Tony Omondi (Mwamba), Johnstone Olindi (KCB), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), Edmond Anya (Impala Saracens), Augustine Lugonzo (Homeboyz), Archadius Khwesa (Blak Blad, debut), Ben Salem (Nondescripts, debut)

NON-TRAVELLING RESERVES: Levy Amunga (KCB), Jeffrey Oluoch (Homeboyz), Amon Wamalwa (Homeboyz)