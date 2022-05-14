Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to add to their trophy haul over the next two weeks with three titles up for grabs

English Premiership

League Cup not enough for hungry Liverpool, says Klopp

Published

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, May 14Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded that only winning the League Cup would not mean a successful season for his team, who remain in contention for an unprecedented quadruple.

Klopp’s men face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday in a repeat of the League Cup final in February, which the Reds won in a marathon penalty shootout 11-10.

Liverpool also face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28, but their Premier League title hopes are fading due to Manchester City’s fine form.

City lead by three points with two games to go and their goal difference is seven goals better.

“This season so far, I think we all agree, is a very successful season,” said Klopp. “But without winning anything, it will not be the season (we want).

“We won the Carabao (League) Cup already but we are Liverpool, we are a world-class club, we have a world-class team, so it’s difficult to define a season as absolutely perfectly successful if you win the Carabao Cup only.

“We know that. The decisive part is coming now, no problem at all.

“It’s the first time ever a team fought for the title and was in three finals — so there’s a reason for it because it’s really difficult and really intense. Being here is good, but the icing on the cake is still missing and we are working on that now.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Liverpool have not won the FA Cup for 16 years, since Steven Gerrard broke West Ham hearts in a thrilling 3-3 final that went to penalties.

Only James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have won the trophy among Klopp’s squad — both at other clubs — and the new generation of Liverpool heroes are keen to make their mark.

Forward Sadio Mane said: “I’ve been asking the boys, ‘When was the last time Liverpool won it?’ I think it was a long time ago. Not only the players, I think all the fans around the world are very excited to win it again.

“We won the Premier League, Champions League, so winning the FA Cup will be massive for us, for everyone at the club as well and the fans.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved