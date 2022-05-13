What next for Kenyan football as the country waits on CS Amina?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The top tier FKF Premier League and National Super League weekend fixtures remain uncertain with Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed yet to make an announcement on the next steps in the management of football in the country.

Amina was supposed to announce a way forward on Thursday after ‘consultations’ following the end of the tenure of the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee last Tuesday.

Legally, the Committee’s term couldn’t be extended and having failed to conduct fresh elections as per their mandate, the running of the game in the country remains in a vacuum currently.

All eyes are on Kencom House on Friday to see whether the able CS will make an announcement on the way forward, with Kenya still wallowing in suspension from world football governing body.

So what next?

According to various sources, the CS might consider forming an interim committee to run the game, especially the top two tiers whose seasons are almost concluding. Sports CS Amina Mohammed during the press conference. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

For the Division One League moving downward, the management was handed back to the FKF Branches and will thus continue as planned.

The Caretaker Committee was responsible for the appointment and payment of referees and arranging fixtures. While the fixtures were already lined out way in advance, the big question is on the match officials; their appointment and payment.

The Committee during their final press briefing on Tuesday could not at the same time disclose what the prize money for the league is, with some clubs still up in arms over unpaid grants that were promised when the Aron Ringera team started their work.

Will the FIFA suspension be lifted?

FIFA already gave their conditions on how and when the suspension will be lifted; only when the Cabinet Secretary allows the FKF Secretariat and the elected National Executive Committee back in office.

CS Amina was angered by questions over any engagements with FIFA, instead asking the media to call the FIFA office in Zurich if they are to know if there have been any talks.

But sources further intimate that FIFA have maintained their stance on the Secretariat being put back in office, while the CS has also maintained her hardline stance on doing the opposite.

What are the possible consequences if the FIFA ban remains? Alex Alumirah is unveiled as the new Harambee Starlets head coach by the FKF Caretaker Committee chair Aaron Ringera. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Harambee Starlets already failed to play their last round Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda, with the neighbors being handed a walkover and qualified for the final tournament in Morocco.

The Starlets have also not been drawn into the CECAFA Women’s Championship where they are the defending champions.

Men’s senior team Harambee Stars are scheduled to play Cameroon, Namibia and Burundi in the qualifiers for the 2023 Cup of Nations which start next time and if the suspension is not lifted, then the country will not play.

Kenya is also scheduled to play in the qualifiers for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Currently, the senior men’s team does not have a technical bench with the last team’s tenure having ended after the last round of World Cup qualifiers last year where Engin Firat was the man in charge.

President Uhuru Kenyatta shares a joke with Tusker FC coach Robert Matano. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Furthermore, winners of the FKF Premier League will not be able to play the CAF Champions League next season. The Committee failed to organize the FKF Cup and as thus, which team plays the CAF Confederation Cup is yet to be decided.

Referees are also hard done with the suspension as they currently cannot get any appointments for duty outside the country. Peter Kamaku, who became the first Kenyan to officiate the African Nations Championship (CHAN) final in Cameroon last year has been a regular figure in the Champions League and Confederation Cup but since the suspension hasn’t officiated.

Assistant Referee Mary Njoroge was on the shortlist for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but with the suspension in place, the dream now looks more of a mirage.

With the clock ticking, all eyes are on CS Amina as Kenya stares at an increased international football blackout.