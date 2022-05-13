Connect with us

Sports CS Amina Mohamed receives the report from FKF Caretaker Committee chair Aron Ringera. Sports CS Amina Mohammed during the press conference. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

From caretaker to transition: CS Amina forms Committee to run Kenyan football for five weeks

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Kenya stares at a longer suspension period from international football after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed gazetted an 18-member team to run Kenyan football for a period of five weeks, after the tenure of the Caretaker Committee ended last Tuesday.

The Cabinet Secretary couldn’t legally extend the term of the Caretaker Committee and thus had to find an alternative, with the team now morphed into a transition organ, still chaired by Retired Chief Justice Aron Ringera.

According to a Gazette Notice from the CS issued on Friday, the Transition team’s mandate will mirror that of the Caretaker Committee which included;

(a) conduct the affairs of Football Kenya Federation in accordance with the Constitution of Football Kenya Federation;

(b) ensure that Football Kenya Federation operates within the provisions of the Sports Act, 2013;

(c) co-ordinate and ensure the smooth running of Football Kenya Federation operations, including team preparations for local and international sporting events; and

(d) co-ordinate and facilitate the validation of the draft Constitution of Football Kenya Federation.

Members of the Committee will include Maurice Oyugi as the Vice-Chairperson, Ali Amour, Former Harambee Stars head coach John Bobby Ogolla, former Harambee Starlets striker Neddy Atieno, Ceasar Handa, Hassan Haji, Dr. J. J. Masiga, Michael Muchemi, Rachael Kamweru, former Kenya Rugby Union boss Mwangi Muthee and Anthony Isayi.

Former newscaster Linda Oguttu will continue heading the secretariat with Lorine Nerea and former Kenya Rugby player Edward Rombo as the Secretaries.

Journalist Robin Toskin, coach Rishadi Shedu and Maxwell Wasike will also form part of the secretariat.

With the latest move and no word yet on whether or not there has been communication with FIFA, Kenya stares at a possibility of losing their spot in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Kenya’s teams will also possibly not play continental football next season, with CAF setting the cut off date for Federations to submit teams on June 30.

