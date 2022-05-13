Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

British boxer Amir Khan has retired

Boxing

Ex-world champion Amir Khan retires from boxing

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13Former world champion Amir Khan on Friday announced he was retiring from boxing after a 17-year professional career.

The 35-year-old British fighter, who became a unified world champion at light-welterweight, hangs up his gloves with a record of 34 wins from his 40 fights.

The 2004 Olympic silver medallist won the first 18 contests of his pro career, becoming one of the finest British boxers of his era.

Khan’s career ended in defeat when he was stopped in the sixth round of his grudge match against long-time rival and compatriot Kell Brook in Manchester in February.

Brook announced his own retirement last week.

“It’s time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years,” Khan wrote on his Twitter account.

“I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me.”

Khan became world champion in 2009, defeating Ukraine’s Andriy Kotelnik in a WBA super-lightweight bout and saw off US opponent Zab Judah to add the IBF belt two years later.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A controversial points loss against American Lamont Peterson later in 2011 brought Khan’s reign to a frustrating end.

Khan, who also challenged for world titles at welterweight and middleweight, lost to Mexico’s Saul Alvarez in 2016 and was also stopped by American Terence Crawford in 2019.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved