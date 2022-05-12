Mizani Africa poll shows newcomer ahead of incumbent in Bahati

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Bahati MP Onesmus Ngunjiri is likely to lose to new comer Irene Njoki in the August elections.

A poll released by Mizani Africa shows that the MP has 37% support against Irene Njoki who has 48% ratings.

Ngunjiri is flying the UDA flag while Irene is the Jubilee candidate in the populous constituency that boasts of over 80,000 registered voters.

Other candidates are John Karanja who polled 6.4 % and Simon Kibochi who has 5.2%.

The leading contenders Ngunjiri and Irene have been locked in a fierce battle with the former advocating for change of guard in the constituency that still faces numerous challenges.

Ngunjiri is banking his hopes on the UDA wave in the larger Mount Kenya region but the resurgence of Jubilee in Nakuru County has become a headache to his chances.

Njoki has recently engaged in massive Jubilee Activation events among them targeting households in door to door campaigns.

She has also invested heavily in community based activities like empowerment of youths and women groups, sponsoring sports tournaments and various education related programs.

Irene has previously worked in the private sector for 15 years before working as a Personal Assistant to Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Health and subsequently served in the Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Public Works department.

In a recent interview to the media, Irene said that she joined elective politics to help steer development and change the lives of Bahati people.

She is campaigning on the platform of improving education standards, supporting sports and talent, improving road infrastructure and electricity connectivity.