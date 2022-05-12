Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Mizani Africa poll shows newcomer ahead of incumbent in Bahati

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Bahati MP Onesmus Ngunjiri is likely to lose to new comer Irene Njoki in the August elections.

A poll released by Mizani Africa shows that the MP has 37% support against Irene Njoki who has 48% ratings.

Ngunjiri is flying the UDA flag while Irene is the Jubilee candidate in the populous constituency that boasts of over 80,000 registered voters.

Other candidates are John Karanja who polled 6.4 % and Simon Kibochi who has 5.2%.

The leading contenders Ngunjiri and Irene have been locked in a fierce battle with the former advocating for change of guard in the constituency that still faces numerous challenges.

Ngunjiri is banking his hopes on the UDA wave in the larger Mount Kenya region but the resurgence of Jubilee in Nakuru County has become a headache to his chances.

Njoki has recently engaged in massive Jubilee Activation events among them targeting households in door to door campaigns.

She has also invested heavily in community based activities like empowerment of youths and women groups, sponsoring sports tournaments and various education related programs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Irene has previously worked in the private sector for 15 years before working as a Personal Assistant to Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Health and subsequently served in the Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Public Works department.

In a recent interview to the media, Irene said that she joined elective politics to help steer development and change the lives of Bahati people.

She is campaigning on the platform of improving education standards, supporting sports and talent, improving road infrastructure and electricity connectivity.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved