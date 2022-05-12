Connect with us

Ajax romped to the title in style in Amsterdam

Football

Manchester United bound Ten Hag’s Ajax seal 36th Dutch title

Published

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, May 11Ajax secured a second straight Dutch Eredivisie title on Wednesday with a 5-0 thrashing of Heerenveen at the Amsterdam Arena.

The club’s 36th league crown is the third in charge for outgoing coach Erik ten Hag, who will end his five-year stint at the helm at the end of the season to become Manchester United manager.

Ajax have a four-point lead over second-placed PSV Eindhoven, who beat Nijmegen 3-2, with one match remaining.

PSV missed the chance to cut the gap to two points last weekend when they conceded two late goals in a 2-2 draw at Feyenoord.

On Wednesday, Nicolas Tagliafico and Steven Berghuis calmed any home nerves by giving Ajax a two-goal lead.

Sebastien Haller, the league’s top-scorer, netted a penalty before half-time to score his 34th goal in all competitions this season.

Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez added further gloss to the scoreline late on as Ten Hag’s final home game ended in celebration.

