Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Kenya women’s handball team eyes bronze in Brazil Deaflympics

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

CAXIAS do Sul, Brazil, May 12 – The national women’s handball team will be out to contest for bronze in the 2021 Deaflympic Games ongoing at Caxias do Sul.

Kenya, who had a good start on a leading note, went down 31-8 to Denmark and will now be fighting for the third-place playoff.

Kenya played well in the first half, forcing Denmark to commit errors but they did not convert their chances, seeing the Kenyan technical bench to call for the first technical time out with the scores being 5-3 infavour of Kenya.

On resumption, Kenya were faulted for a penalty that was scored by the Dannish ladies and that was their tuning point.

Denmark went to the half time leading 16-5, and when the second stanza returned, Kenya, who finished one less, could not match the pace and energy.

-More to follow-

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved