Kenya women’s handball team eyes bronze in Brazil Deaflympics

CAXIAS do Sul, Brazil, May 12 – The national women’s handball team will be out to contest for bronze in the 2021 Deaflympic Games ongoing at Caxias do Sul.

Kenya, who had a good start on a leading note, went down 31-8 to Denmark and will now be fighting for the third-place playoff.

Kenya played well in the first half, forcing Denmark to commit errors but they did not convert their chances, seeing the Kenyan technical bench to call for the first technical time out with the scores being 5-3 infavour of Kenya.

On resumption, Kenya were faulted for a penalty that was scored by the Dannish ladies and that was their tuning point.

Denmark went to the half time leading 16-5, and when the second stanza returned, Kenya, who finished one less, could not match the pace and energy.

-More to follow-