Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Rugby

Namcos fired as Kenya sevens head coach, former England 7s assistant coach takes charge

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – Innocent ‘Namcos’ Simiyu has been fired as the Kenya Sevens head coach after a spate of poor results, and his place will now be taken by former England 7s assistant coach Damian McGrath.

Simiyu has been fired less than two weeks after Kenya lost its Africa 7s title and squeezed in to the World Cup by the skin of their teeth after finishing third. The team has also had poor results in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Also leaving the technical bench are strength and conditioning coach Michael Shamiah and Anthony Muchiri.

McGrath has been appointed on a two-year contract and will be assisted by Kevin Wambua who was part of SImiyu’s backroom staff while Geoffrey Kimani returns as the strength and conditioning coach.

-More to follow

In this article:
