IN PICTURES: How fans, Shelly Anne and co lit up Kasarani Stadium at Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – There was absolutely no doubt that Jamaican sprint queen Shelly-Anne Fraser Pryce was the star attraction at the third edition of the Kip Keino Classic, a leg of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour staged at the Moi Spots Centre Kasarani on Saturday.

Apart from Ferdinand Omanyala, the African 100m record holder, Shelly-Anne brought the stadium to a frenzy when her name was called out at the blocks in the 100m start and the stadium when crazier when she clocked a world leading 10.67secs to win the race.

Other than the two sprint stars, it was an athletics action-packed day at the Kasarani Stadium as Kenyans came out in their numbers to witness to notch athletics action.

Here are some images from the beautiful day at Kasarani.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is ushered in to make his speech. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Shelly-Anne was wowed by teh crowd. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Fans cheer on. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

She had to capture all the moments to take back home to Jamaica. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Absa boss Jeremy Awori. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

It was a perfect date for everyone. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Love was in the air too. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Shelly crowd fabourite. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Shelly-Anne never missed a chance to smile at the Camera. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Fans cheer on their favourite athletes. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Color, beauty! PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Team Kenya fans never miss out on a chance to dance. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Young and old, everyone was out to catch the best glimpse. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

This guy had a really bad and un4tunate weekend. We hope the Kip Classic left him with a smile. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Cheering on their favourite stars. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

South African Coetzee Miranda all smiles after winning the 400m race. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya