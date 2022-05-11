IN PICTURES: How fans, Shelly Anne and co lit up Kasarani Stadium at Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – There was absolutely no doubt that Jamaican sprint queen Shelly-Anne Fraser Pryce was the star attraction at the third edition of the Kip Keino Classic, a leg of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour staged at the Moi Spots Centre Kasarani on Saturday.
Apart from Ferdinand Omanyala, the African 100m record holder, Shelly-Anne brought the stadium to a frenzy when her name was called out at the blocks in the 100m start and the stadium when crazier when she clocked a world leading 10.67secs to win the race.
Other than the two sprint stars, it was an athletics action-packed day at the Kasarani Stadium as Kenyans came out in their numbers to witness to notch athletics action.
Here are some images from the beautiful day at Kasarani.