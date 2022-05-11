Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Say cheese, take a picture. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

IN PICTURES: How fans, Shelly Anne and co lit up Kasarani Stadium at Kip Keino Classic

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – There was absolutely no doubt that Jamaican sprint queen Shelly-Anne Fraser Pryce was the star attraction at the third edition of the Kip Keino Classic, a leg of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour staged at the Moi Spots Centre Kasarani on Saturday.

Apart from Ferdinand Omanyala, the African 100m record holder, Shelly-Anne brought the stadium to a frenzy when her name was called out at the blocks in the 100m start and the stadium when crazier when she clocked a world leading 10.67secs to win the race.

Other than the two sprint stars, it was an athletics action-packed day at the Kasarani Stadium as Kenyans came out in their numbers to witness to notch athletics action.

Here are some images from the beautiful day at Kasarani.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is ushered in to make his speech. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Shelly-Anne was wowed by teh crowd. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Fans cheer on. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
She had to capture all the moments to take back home to Jamaica. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Absa boss Jeremy Awori. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
It was a perfect date for everyone. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Love was in the air too. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Shelly crowd fabourite. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Shelly-Anne never missed a chance to smile at the Camera. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Fans cheer on their favourite athletes. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Color, beauty! PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Team Kenya fans never miss out on a chance to dance. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Young and old, everyone was out to catch the best glimpse. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
This guy had a really bad and un4tunate weekend. We hope the Kip Classic left him with a smile. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Young and old, everyone was out to catch the best glimpse. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Cheering on their favourite stars. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
South African Coetzee Miranda all smiles after winning the 400m race. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Fans following the action at Kasarani. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved