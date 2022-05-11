Golfer Makokha to play for bronze in Brazil Deaflympics

CAXIAS do Sul, Brazil, May 10 – Kenya’s hopes of clinching a medal in golf is still alive with Isaac Makokha set to play for bronze on Wednesday at the 24th Deaflympics currently underway in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

Makokha, who comes from a golf family led by his elder brother Jeff Kubwa, will face Guldan Nico of Germany in the bronze match playoff at the Caxias Golf Club on Wednesday morning, teeing off at 10:10am local time (16:10 hrs EAT)

Makokha dropped to the bronze medal playoff after losing to world champion and double Deaflympics champion John Allen of Germany in the semis played under the harsh conditions of rains. Isaac Makokha preparing to putt during the Deaflympics semi-final against German John Allen, who is also the defending champion. Photo/KELLY AYODI

The Muthaiga based golfer had stormed to the semis after eliminating Nielsen Lasse of Denmark in the last four.

Team Kenya golf head coach Vincent Wang’ombe was full of praises to Makokha who is the only Kenyan remaining in the global competition after Adan Wario dropped out because of injury while Gilbert Alikula was eliminated.

“The semi-final was tough, Isaac Makokha gave his best but the German player performed better, we lost the match but we still have a chance to play for bronze tomorrow,” Wang’ombe said. Isaac Makokha walking on the greens during the Deaflympics semi-final against German John Allen, who is also the defending champion. Photo/KELLY AYODI

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Caxias do Sul, Brazil-