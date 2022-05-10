Connect with us

Kariobangi Sharks striker Julius Masaba attempts to stop Mathare keeper Bryne Omondi from quickly starting the ball. PHOTO/timothy Olobulu

Football

The FKF Caretaker Committee ‘did not take care of us’ says Mathare United boss Munro

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Mathare United boss Bob Munro has accused the FKF Caretaker Committee for failing to help them remain afloat in the top tier, with their imminent expulsion from the Premier League after dishing out three consecutive walkovers.

Mathare United failed to honour their matches against Bandari and Sofapaka at home and Ulinzi Stars away and according to Football Kenya Federation rules, a club will be relegated if forfeit three matches, as happened with Chemelil Sugar in the 2019-20 season.

In a club statement by Munro, Mathare say they have only received the Sh300,000 grants from the Committee twice in the last six months.

“On December 22, 2021, our club sent a detailed note to the FKF Caretaker Committee on the escalating “Financial Instability of Most FKF PL Clubs”. A senior official replied that “we are working with the Ministry to resolve and ensure that no club collapses over financial instability.”

“But in the last six months since they took over, our clubs received only two grants for a total of Ksh 600,000 which is less than a club’s costs for two upcountry matches. Tragically for our clubs, players and sport, the FKF Caretaker Committee has largely ignored the “Care” in the first half of its title and mandate,” Munro said in his statement.

Mathare United head coach John Kamau passes instructions to players during a training session at the Goan Institute. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Earlier, the veteran administrator had said some of the reasons that had caused their financial status to degrade included the expansion of the Premier League to 18 teams, a decision that not only increased their financial burden but led to the exit of Supersport which guaranteed clubs at least Sh8mn annually.

“The decline in club’s TV and title rights revenue is an example of the continuously growing gap between our clubs’ decreasing revenue and increasing costs. By 2017, each club received annual KPL grants of Ksh 8m to 9m.”

“But five years later, despite rapidly rising costs and FKF’s promise of Ksh 10m to 12m annually for each club, the actual FKF grants to each club for the 2020-21 season were still only Ksh 8.6m,” Munro’s statement said.

The Caretaker Committee, whose mandate ends on Tuesday is expected to announce the way forward for Mathare. However, a source has said that due process will be followed and they will be axed from the league.

