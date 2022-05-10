Here are the recommendations proposed by Aron Ringera’s Caretaker Committee on Kenyan football

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – The Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee, led by retired Chief Justice Aron Ringera on Tuesday submitted its report to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed after their six-month tenure ended.

The committee has made several recommendations, on top of reviewing the FKF Constitution which Ringera says is ready for adoption by the Committee.

“I am happy with the work that we have done and I will give the team 85pc. We have done almost everything that we were mandated to do. What we haven’t done is to come up with a new constitution validated by members. The reason is that according to the FKF constitution it is only the General Assembly that can make or amend a constitution,” Ringera admitted.

Here are the recommendations that Ringera’s team has made to CS Amina Mohamed.

a) That the FKF Constitution be amended to comply with the Constitution of Kenya and the Sports Act. The Committee has developed a Draft Constitution annexed to this report which we recommend be shared with FIFA and subject to its concurrence, be subjected to a validation process by members of FKF and adopted by the General Assembly as the amended Constitution of FKF. b) That following the adoption and enactment of the FKF Constitution, Elections of the FKF officials be conducted in compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, the Sports Act and the new FKF Constitution. c) That the FKF hands over the running of the leagues to a Limited Company for efficient and effective running of the leagues.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed and PS Joe Okudo receives the report from FKF Caretaker Committee chair Aron Ringera. Sports CS Amina Mohammed during the press conference. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

d) That the Ministry of Sports, Heritage and Culture adopts the report contained herein on the commercialization of football as a sport including the appointment of a Director of Football who is to be a government employee. e) That the Sports Registrar and FKF work in harmony to ensure that clubs and branches comply with the provisions of Section 46 of the Sports Act and the FIFA club licensing rules on registration. The committee noted that the current branches of the federation are not compliant with the Sports Act whereas the County Football Associations are compliant with the Sports Act but are not members of the Federation. There is need to harmonise this by the Sports Registrar working with the Federation to ensure that only one body per county is running football and that the said body is recognized by the federation and is compliant with the Sports Act. 7 f) That the FKF adopts a more transparent and accountable governance system that involves disclosure of information including its sources of funding(FIFA, donors, Government etc) to its members and that these funds be utilized for nurturing/development of sports and towards infrastructure development.

FKF Caretaker Committee chair Aron Ringera.Sports CS Amina Mohammed during the press conference. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

g) That the FKF digitalizes its processes by adopting an Enterprise Resource Planning(ERP) system including the appointment of referees, fixtures, training calendars, online ticketing, introduction of artificial intelligence cameras in the football grounds and introduction of analytic experts. h) That the FKF conducts regular workshops for players, club medics and referees to promote awareness on sports science including nutrition, anti-doping, injuries and treatment as well as endorse the importance of medical insurance for all players. i) That FKF ensures that all leagues currently being played by men are also introduced for women players. These leagues include NSL and DIV 2. Further that the FKF introduces leagues for under 13, 15 and 17 for both boys and girls in liaison with the Primary and Secondary Schools Sports Association. j) That the government ensures that all sports facilities that are used for football meet international standards as stipulated by CAF and FIFA. k) That the appointments of Coaches, technical persons and match officials be on clear contract terms. l) That FKF introduces beach and futsal leagues.