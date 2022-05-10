CS Amina receives report from FKF Caretaker Committee after tenure ends, to announce way forward on Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has received a report from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee after its six-month tenure ended, and will make an announcement on the way forward on Thursday.

The Committee has put in various recommendations in its report, including the adoption of a new constitution, which CS Amina says will be forwarded to FIFA.

The Committee also says that once the constitution is adopted by the General Assembly of the Federation, it will pave way for elections to be conducted.

Thursday’s announcement will be key as it will give a way forward on who will run the game in the country with various leagues still ongoing.

