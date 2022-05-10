Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

CS Amina receives report from FKF Caretaker Committee after tenure ends, to announce way forward on Thursday

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has received a report from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee after its six-month tenure ended, and will make an announcement on the way forward on Thursday.

The Committee has put in various recommendations in its report, including the adoption of a new constitution, which CS Amina says will be forwarded to FIFA.

The Committee also says that once the constitution is adopted by the General Assembly of the Federation, it will pave way for elections to be conducted.

Thursday’s announcement will be key as it will give a way forward on who will run the game in the country with various leagues still ongoing.

-More to follow

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved