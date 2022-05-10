Coach Bella attributes Deaflympics heavy defeat to culture shock and lack of exposure

CAXIAS do Sul, Brazil, May 10 – From culture shock, unpleasant results to unpredictable weather at the ongoing 24th Summer Deaflympics, National Women’s Football Deaf Team Coach Ben Bella is not giving up as yet.

Bella believes Kenyan women can go places if talent is discovered and nurtured early.

Without mincing his words, Bella candidly termed the performance in Caxius Do Sul, a tall order, adding: “We have struggled to get to grips with match situations here in Brazil. We really need to nurture talents from infancy. And I believe with time things will be okay.”

–Best Practices–

The tactician also thinks it’s about time to emulate the best practices in the world in a bid to ascertain how differently other teams execute their homework.

“I had a chat with the USA Coach and he told me that many years back they were in a similar situation. But they really had to be patient with their team and now they are delivering results; so we don’t need to overreact because Rome was also not built in one day.”

The Deaf Women’s team is expected to grace the 4th World Deaf Football Championships in Mokpo-si, Korea from May 14 -29, 2023 and Bella is of the opinion that preparations begin immediately after Deaflympcs.

–Early Preparations–

“There is this Championship coming up in Korea next year, so what we are supposed to do is to start our preparations now. Usually, our preparations start three weeks or a month prior and it doesn’t augur well at all because when you do that, these are the results.”

Bella also noted that the eight players who were left behind due to documentation hiccups could have made a big difference.

“Notwithstanding that some of these players were young, some didn’t have proper documentation. But the Federation is trying and I believe with this kind of support from the Government, all will be well and with time we will build this team.”

Bella believes the technical bench gave its all, adding that what their pitch adversaries do is way too tactical.

“It’s a fact that we couldn’t match our opponents. They had in-depth and also the aspect of culture shock played out. Our ladies were shocked to see their opponents’ style of play. Mobility, passing were all wanting given the superior nature of their opponents.”

Bella has since described his match experience in Caxius do Sul as disappointing. “It’s a sad day, a sad moment for me. I think I gave it my best as a technical expert. All in all, we need to do a lot more given that our first match against Japan the scores weren’t good.”

The team made its debut at the Games losing 12-0 to Japan at Estadio Estrela-Soccer Field in Caxias Do Sul. Kenya also lost 8-1 against hosts Brazil and scored their first goal. This went down as the country’s only goal against the opposition at the prestigious event.

Kenya also lost 8-0 to Poland before wrapping its fixture with a 11-0 defeat.

“So, I believe it’s a tall order. We need to do a lot of work and sensitization of our able community,” he said.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Caxias do Sul-