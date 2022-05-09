Tusker rise from the dead to revive title hopes as Bullets shoot vital survival points

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Tusker had lost six games in their opening 12 matches of the season, and their title defense looked done and dusted, rugged more with Kakamega Homeboyz enjoying an unbeaten start to the season.

But with four rounds of matches left to play, Tusker have risen from the dead, literally, to sit side by side with Homeboyz in the race for the 2021-22 FKF Premier League title.

The brewers beat Homeboyz 2-0 at the Ruaraka Complex on Sunday, a result that had a massive impact on the title race.

Homeboyz might suffer more with Mathare United’s relegation, having dished out their third walkover on Friday, when they failed to honour their match against Sofapaka.

According to the FKF rules and regulations, all teams which played Mathare in the second half of the season will have their points deducted and this will be a huge blow to Homeboyz who had beaten the Slum Boys in the second leg. Tusker’s Ibrahim Joshua heads the ball past Homeboyz keeper David Juma during their FKF Premier League match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“According to the rule book, all teams which have played against Mathare in the second leg will have those points deducted. That is what we expect the Caretaker Committee’s leagues and competitions department to do,” a source privy to the issue told Capital Sports.

If this rule book is followed, then the leadership on top of the standings will change, and Tusker will bag a two-point lead as they were yet to play Mathare in the second leg.

Against Homeboyz, Tusker were in no mood to let their eyes off the prize, as they registered an 18th unbeaten match. Avoiding defeat was top of their agenda, to crush the wide gap that had been as many as 12 points at some point of the season.

Tusker had a good start to the match with Shami Kibwana threatening early with a shot from range that went wide. Joshua had an opportunity when he stole the ball off a Homeboyz defender, but the keeper was quick off his line to block.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The brewers however broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when Joshua’s hunger pushed him to block a clearance off Brian Eshihanda after Shaphan Oyugi’s miscued header, leading to the opening goal.

The Tanzanian should have made it 2-0 a few minutes later when his header off an Isaac Kipyegon cross from the left went inches over. Tusker’s Shami Mwinyi glides away from his markers. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In the second half, the visitors came with more pressure as they sought to equalize, but the backline anchored by Christopher Oruchum and Charles Momanyi did their best to thwart any danger. Substitute Michael Karamor almost scored for Homeboyz but his header in the 63rd minute came off the upright.

In the final quarter of the game though, Tusker improved their offensive pressure and substitute David Majak almost scored a second goal with a rasping shot from range which greased the bar on its way out.

Majak, who had come off the bench, scored his eighth goal of the season and the second for the brewers with a nudge from close range after his initial header off a Kipyegon cross bounced off the keeper.

Meanwhile, Vihiga Bullets earned themselves three massive points after beating Kariobangi Sharks 4-3 at the Kasarani Annex.

The result takes Bullets to 26 points, four off second last placed Wazito.