Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester City are three points clear of Liverpool with three games to go

English Premiership

Man City v Liverpool — Premier League run-in

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 8 Manchester City are closing in on a fourth Premier League title in five years after thrashing Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men opened up a three-point lead over Liverpool and boosted their goal difference to four better than their title rivals in the process with three games to go.

The remaining Premier League fixtures for both teams:

Manchester City

May 11: Wolves (away)

May 15: West Ham (away)

May 22: Aston Villa (home)

Liverpool

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

May 10: Aston Villa (away)

May 17: Southampton (away)

May 22: Wolves (home)

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved