If you want us out just tell us! – Ambani fumes at officiating as City Stars make Wazito’s relegation load heavier

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Wazito FC head coach Fred Ambani was left seething at the officiating after the club suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nairobi City Stars on Monday evening to sink them further into the relegation zone.

Ezekiel Odera’s second half contested penalty was the difference for City Stars, with Ambani furious with the decision which he said changed the course of the game.

“If the Federation wants us out, they should just tell us,” a furious Ambani told Capital Sports after the match that was played at the Kasarani Annex.

He added; “We can’t be complaining weekend in weekend out about officiating in our games. The penalty decision was completely outrageous and it changes a lot of things. As a coach you are made to do changes that you didn’t plan to do.”

On whether his side will manage to pull out of the drop zone Ambani said; Wazito FC players surround the referee after he gave a penalty against them. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“If the officiating is fair and we are treated right by referees, I assure everyone that we will not be relegated. We are playing well and I have a very good squad and I am sure with everything working okay, we will get out of that zone.”

The defeat on Monday left City Stars seven point away from safety and four away from the play-off zone, with four rounds of matches left.

City Stars meanwhile move a spot up to fourth and still retain their outside chances of battling for the Premier League title.

Wazito had the chances in the opening half, first Tyson Otieno finding acres of space on the left after being played through by Elli Asieche but his shot was weak and an easy gather for the keeper.

In the 24th minute, Otieno was fouled after a good drive from deep to the edge of the box, but Curtis Wekesa’s effort from the freekick flew over the bar. City Stars striker Nicholas Kipkurui goes down under a challenge from Wazito’s Dennis Nandwa. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

They had an even better chance on the break in the 44th minute when Asieche played Otieno through on the right with a through ball but his low effort was saved by Curtis Osano. The rebound fell on Asieche whose shot flew over the bar.

In the second half, City Stars came back faster off the blocks and were given a penalty in the 57th minute when Timothy Ouma came down after battling for an aerial ball with Dennis Nandwa.

Despite protests from Wazito players, Odera stepped up to score and give his side the lead.

Wazito upped their game after going down and Osano pulled off another great save, flying to his right to push away Curtis Wekesa’s shot on the volley after being flicked through by Michael ‘Wise’ Owino.

In the 73rd minute they were denied by the upright when Rooney Onyango curled in a well taken freekick from the right.