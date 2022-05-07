Why Olympic Champion Marcell Jacobs did not compete at Kip Keino Classic

Nairobi, Kenya, May 7 – Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs withdrew from the start list at the Kip Keino Classic on the morning of the event on Saturday, due to stomach problems.

The Italian, who was a surprise winner at last year’s Olympics, was due to go head to head with silver medallist Fred Kerley for the first time since Tokyo as well as Kenyan sensation Ferdinand Omanyala.

However, Jacobs was not in the start list provided before the race as it occurred that he ws nursing stomach problems together with his coach.

“The Olympic champion made the decision this morning with his staff, due to intestinal problems which occurred yesterday (Friday) in Kenya,” wrote the Italian federation on its website a few hours before the start of the Continental Gold Tour meeting.

“Marcell will not report to the starting-blocks today because he remains under observation in the emergency room of Uhai Neema Hospital, under the control of the Italian NGO World Friends,” said his coach Paolo Camossi, quoted by the federation.

In his absence, Kenya’s Omanyala blazed to victory in a world leading time of 9.85secs while Olympic Silver Medalist Kerley was second.

Jacobs is scheduled to compete in a 200m at the meeting in Savona, Italy, on May 18, followed by a five-star 100m on May 28 at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, where the World Championships will take place in July.