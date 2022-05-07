Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs and silver medallist Fred Kerley will face African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala (L) in Nairobi

Athletics

Why Olympic Champion Marcell Jacobs did not compete at Kip Keino Classic

Timothy Olobulu

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 7 Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs withdrew from the start list at the Kip Keino Classic on the morning of the event on Saturday, due to stomach problems.

The Italian, who was a surprise winner at last year’s Olympics, was due to go head to head with silver medallist Fred Kerley for the first time since Tokyo as well as Kenyan sensation Ferdinand Omanyala.

However, Jacobs was not in the start list provided before the race as it occurred that he ws nursing stomach problems together with his coach.

“The Olympic champion made the decision this morning with his staff, due to intestinal problems which occurred yesterday (Friday) in Kenya,” wrote the Italian federation on its website a few hours before the start of the Continental Gold Tour meeting.

“Marcell will not report to the starting-blocks today because he remains under observation in the emergency room of Uhai Neema Hospital, under the control of the Italian NGO World Friends,” said his coach Paolo Camossi, quoted by the federation.

In his absence, Kenya’s Omanyala blazed to victory in a world leading time of 9.85secs while Olympic Silver Medalist Kerley was second.

Jacobs is scheduled to compete in a 200m at the meeting in Savona, Italy, on May 18, followed by a five-star 100m on May 28 at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, where the World Championships will take place in July.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved