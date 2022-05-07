Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Kenyan Deaflympics team given VIP treatment in Doha transit

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

DOHA, Qatar, May 5 – Kenya’s deputy ambassador to Qatar Washington Oloo has encouraged Team Kenya for the ongoing Deaflympics to aim nothing short of gold.

Oloo was speaking at the Hamad International Airport in Doha when he paid a courtesy call to the team of 20, who were on transit to Caxias do Sul, Brazil to join the rest of the delegation participating in the games.

Kenya’s Deputy Ambassador to Qatar Washington Oloo welcoming Team Kenya in Doha when the team was on transit to Caxias do Sul, Brazil. Photo/KELLY AYODI

The team was accorded a VIP treatment at the Doha Embassy lounge as they waited for their 3 Hours layover.

“As Kenyans we aim nothing less than gold, we all agree that, you go compete well, we are praying for you that you represent our country well,” Oloo urged the team.

“During the 2019 World Athletics Championships held here in Doha, Kenya performed exemplary well, and people here in Doha love Kenyan athletes, we are looking forward to receiving you with more gold medals, we wish you all the best in Deaflympics and we will be cheering you on,” Oloo said.

The team that includes Team Doctors and Team Managers are the last batch to depart after golfers who were led by star Isaac Makoha.

With Qatar set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December, Ambassador Oloo said that a lot of Kenyans have expressed interest to come watch live the global extravaganza.

“I wish our very own Harambee Stars was playing in the World Cup but it’s a good experience for us Kenyans to lean, so I am hoping that some of the players will get a chance to view the matches,” Oloo added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved