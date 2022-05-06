Connect with us

Kylian Mbappe's mother has denied he has agreed to stay at Paris Saint-Germain

Football

Mbappe’s mother denies he has agreed deal to stay at PSG

Published

PARIS, France, May 6 Kylian Mbappe’s mother has denied a report in France that her son has agreed in principle to stay at Paris Saint-Germain for up to another three years and shun a move to Real Madrid.

Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday that PSG’s Qatari owners had offered Mbappe a salary of 50 million euros ($53 million) a season and a loyalty bonus of 100 million euros if he stays.

The report said the club had offered a two-year contract with the option of a third year.

But Mbappe’s mother Fayza Lamari tweeted that the French World Cup-winning forward had not yet come to a decision.

“There is no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain (or with any other club),” she said. “Discussions around the future of Kylian are continuing calmly to allow him to make the best choice, respecting all the parties involved,” she added.

Mbappe, 23, has made no secret of his desire to play one day for Real, who this week reached the Champions League final just days after securing a 35th Spanish title.

But PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equalling tenth time but angered their hardcore supporters with their limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, are battling to hold onto their biggest asset.

