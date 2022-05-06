Adios Slum Boys!  – Mathare United officially relegated from FKF Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Mathare United, the 2008 champions, have been officially relegated from the FKF Premier League after dishing out their third consecutive walkover when they failed to show up for their match against Sofapaka this afternoon.

The Slum Boys had indicated they would not be honoring the match after initially missing out the games against Bandari FC and Ulinzi Stars last weekend due to tough financial times.

According to the Football Kenya Federation rule book, a team is relegated if they fail to honour three matches in a single season. They are the second team in the new Kenyan Premier League era to suffer this predicament after Chemelil was also relegated for the same reasons in the 2019-20 season.

-More to follow