Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema celebrates

Football

Real Madrid beat Manchester City to reach Champions League final

Published

MADRID, Spain, May 5 – Real Madrid came from a goal down to beat Manchester City 3-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate after extra time to reach Champions League final at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Madrid have now booked a re-match against Liverpool in the final in Paris after a late Rodrygo double sent the game to extra time and Karim Benzema sealed the victory with a penalty.

Riyad Mahrez had given City the lead, but Rodrygo stepped off the bench to score in the 90th minute and first minute of added time to send the game to an extra 30.

-More to follow

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved