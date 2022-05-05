Real Madrid beat Manchester City to reach Champions League final

MADRID, Spain, May 5 – Real Madrid came from a goal down to beat Manchester City 3-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate after extra time to reach Champions League final at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Madrid have now booked a re-match against Liverpool in the final in Paris after a late Rodrygo double sent the game to extra time and Karim Benzema sealed the victory with a penalty.

Riyad Mahrez had given City the lead, but Rodrygo stepped off the bench to score in the 90th minute and first minute of added time to send the game to an extra 30.

-More to follow