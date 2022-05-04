I am born ready! – American Fred Kerley ready to light up Kasarani in Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – Olympic silver medallist believes that ‘he got a little bit more power’ after competing at the Kip Keino Classic for the first time last year, and he is looking forward to another successful outing in the Kenyan capital at this years event set for Saturday.

Kerley is itching for the blockbuster showdown with the man who denied him gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Marcell Jacobs, as well as Kenyan homeboy and African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala.

“I am born ready for competition. I love to compete and that is why I am here to compete with the best. I expect this to be a fast race, and a fun race at the same time,” said the 26-year old, who won silver behind Jacobs in Tokyo.

Kerley made his Kip Keino Classic last year, running a Personal Best time of 19.76secs as he won the 200m. This year, he has stepped down a distance lower and will compete in what is expected to be a thrilling 100m race. Fred Kerley speaking after arriving at the JKIA. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“Last year I came here and ran a Personal Best time and it feels good to be back. It was a wonderful experience. It is a nice stadium and coming back to a place where I set a PB is always welcome for me,” Kerley, who arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday night said.

He added; “It is always very special coming back to our roots. Last year after I came back here I felt that I got a little bit more power in me. I believe that we will have more meets in Africa. For me Kenya is the best choice and it is a nice country.”

Meanwhile, apart from Jacobs, he is looking forward to battle with local hero Omanyala, who also set a PB at last year’s Classic, finishing second in the 100m. Fred Kerley competing in a past race

“He is a cool kid and running good times. He ran 9.77secs last year so definitely I am looking forward to competing with him,” said Kerley.

The two competed together at the Olympic Games, where Omanyala finished behind him both in the heats and the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Kerley’s big target is the World Championships which will be hosted in his home country and he looks forward to make the most of the home advantage and step up his silvers to gold.

“It would mean a lot to win the Worlds at home. I am damn sure I will turn the silver to gold. I expect a wonderful season but for me is going step by step,” he said.