Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Volkswagen. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Motors

Porsche and Audi F1 plans move forward despite VW board’s concerns

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 3 – Volkswagen CEO Herbert Deiss revealed not everyone on the car giant’s board is convinced about plans for Audi and Porsche to enter F1, but they are moving ahead anyway.

VW have long flirted with an entry into F1 and now, with two brands on the table, it looks closer than ever.

Especially if reports are to be believed that only one last element needs to be agreed: the 2026 engine rules.

Having two premium German car brands on the grid would be massive for rekindling the popularity in the sport in Europe, a region that has lagged behind the growth in Asia and North America despite Formula 1’s roots.

“The board of management did not quite agree,” he said, according to Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung.

“But the premium brands see Formula 1 as an important lever to increase brand value. Engine development has begun.

“With Formula 1, we get more money from Stuttgart and Ingolstadt than without Formula 1.

“Formula 1 is growing worldwide – in motorsport only Formula 1 counts. There is an opportunity to get started now through technical rule changes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“At Porsche, the plans are quite advanced. At Audi, they are not quite so far with that.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved