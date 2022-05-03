Porsche and Audi F1 plans move forward despite VW board’s concerns

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 3 – Volkswagen CEO Herbert Deiss revealed not everyone on the car giant’s board is convinced about plans for Audi and Porsche to enter F1, but they are moving ahead anyway.

VW have long flirted with an entry into F1 and now, with two brands on the table, it looks closer than ever.

Especially if reports are to be believed that only one last element needs to be agreed: the 2026 engine rules.

Having two premium German car brands on the grid would be massive for rekindling the popularity in the sport in Europe, a region that has lagged behind the growth in Asia and North America despite Formula 1’s roots.

“The board of management did not quite agree,” he said, according to Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung.

“But the premium brands see Formula 1 as an important lever to increase brand value. Engine development has begun.

“With Formula 1, we get more money from Stuttgart and Ingolstadt than without Formula 1.

“Formula 1 is growing worldwide – in motorsport only Formula 1 counts. There is an opportunity to get started now through technical rule changes.

“At Porsche, the plans are quite advanced. At Audi, they are not quite so far with that.”