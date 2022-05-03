Determined Kinyamal hungry for Commonwealth Games, World Championships double

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – Commonwealth Games 800m reigning champion Wycliffe Kinyamal is looking towards going for a double title assault, defending his title in Birmingham as well as battling for a World Championship title in Oregon.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled for between July 28-August 8 while the World Championships will gun off a few weeks earlier, between July 15-24.

“My target is definitely to defend my Commonwealth Games title and I believe I can do it. I am also targeting to run well at the national trials and earn a place in the team for the World Championships. These are my two targets this season,” Kinyamal told Capital Sport.

He added; “I have trained really well and my build up has been solid. I feel that my body is in good shape and for the next two months, I will only work to build on my speed and endurance.” Wycliffe Kinyamal competing at the Athletics Kenya National Championship with heavily strapped knees. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The 24-year old competed at the National Championships last week and despite showing strong strides in the opening lap, couldn’t keep up with the pace in a race won by youngster Noah Kibet as he struggled with injury.

“I picked up a small injury during training just before the nationals. I fell on the tartan on my knees and I have bruises which are making it a bit uncomfortable to run. However, it is not that serious and in a few days it will clear out and I will be back in full training,” he added.

Since surprisingly clinching the 800m title in Australia in 2018 where he ran 1:45.11, Kinyamal struggled to maintain his form.

He did not compete at the World Championships in 2019, and subsequently couldn’t sustain the momentum in the subsequent Diamond League races.

But now, the man who comes from the same county with World Record holder David Rudisha says he is now ready to get back to the top.

“It has not been easy definitely but I have been working very hard to get in shape. This season I want to try and get myself back to the top. I want t run a few Diamond League races before the World Championships to try and prepare myself well. I know I can get back on top,” he added.