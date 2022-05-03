Bring it on! – Omanyala dares Olympic and World Indoor champion Marcell Jacobs

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala has predicted a 9.6 of a 9.7secs finish in the 100m at Saturday’s Kip Keino Classic with the Olympic gold and silver medalists confirmed for the race.

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs was the latest entrant into the race after silver medalist Fred Kerley also confirmed participation, in what is expected to be a blockbuster showdown with home boy Omanyala.

“I ran with him (Jacobs) at the Lievin World Indoor Tour where he clocked 6.51 and I clocked 6.57 so it’s not that far off. I believe he is beatable especially at home. There is no fear whatsoever,” Omanyala told Capital Sports.

He added; “It is going to be a tough race and for me, I perform well under pressure. Having both Kerley and Jacobs in is good for the race and good for me.”

“This will be a very fast race and it will be won by 9.6 or 9.7secs. Such a good competitive field is always recipe for fast times. Personally, I want to run equivalent or lower than my PB 9.77secs,” a confident Omanyala further stated. Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs (C)

The 26-year old set his PB, national and African record at last year’s Kip Keino Classic, finishing second in the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour meet behind Trayvon Brommel of the USA who clocked a world lead of 9.76secs, the fastest time ever recorded in Kenya and Africa.

And now, Omanyala is confident that this year’s race will once again provide another spectacle, more so if the weather permits. Last week at the national championships where Omanyala doubled in both the 100m and 200m, he could not post a fast time in the 200m due to the wet track.

While he yearns for a sub-10 performance at the Classic, Omanyala’s three big targets are on the African Championships, World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

He starts off with the African Championship where he will be going for a triple assault on the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“My biggest target is the Worlds and Commonwealth Games. These others, including the Diamond League races, will help me prepare well. I want to get to the final and of course when I am there, I can always challenge for a medal. This is my ultimate dream,” he added. Ferdinand Omanyala cruises to victory in the 100m race at the National Championship at Kasarani. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Meanwhile, Omanyala has scoffed off assertions that he might burn out before the Worlds and Commonwealth Games because of competing in too many races. But for him, he says he is quite okay with that.

“The best training is competition and for me, I feel better competing more. When you are competing, you tend to push yourself more than when you do in training and that only makes you better as an athlete. So for me, I feel strong enough to sustain the pressure with all the races that are coming in,” he said.

Omanyala started off his season with the World Indoor Tour before competing at the World Indoor Championship where he finished third in his semi-final heat.

He went on to compete in three races in South Africa before competing at last week’s National Championships.