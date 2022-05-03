Connect with us

Ancelotti has won all of Europe's top five leagues and the Champions League on three occasions

Football

Ancelotti will ‘probably’ retire after Real Madrid job

Published

ROME, Italy, May 3 – Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has said that he will “probably” retire when he leaves the La Liga champions, but is prepared to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for several years.

The 62-year-old Italian became on Saturday the first coach in history to win all five of Europe’s top leagues this season with Real, who also face Manchester City on Wednesday in their Champions League semi-final second leg.

“After Real, yes, I probably stop,” Ancelotti told Prime Video in an interview partially broadcast on Tuesday.

“But if Real keep me here for 10 years, I’ll coach here for 10 years.”

The Italian is under contract with the Spanish giants until 2024, after rejoining the club for a second spell in charge last year from Everton.

Ancelotti said that he wants to spend more time with his family and travel, but did not rule out potentially leading a national team at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“I would like to spend time with my grandchildren, go on holiday with my wife,” he added. “There are so many things that I have neglected and that I would like to do…

“Yes, there could be a national team but that’s premature for the moment.”

Ancelotti was the Italy assistant coach during their run to the 1994 World Cup final in the USA, where they lost to Brazil on penalties.

He is bidding for a fourth Champions League title this season, after two triumphs with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007 and success during his first stint in Madrid in 2014.

Real will attempt to overturn a 4-3 first-leg deficit against Man City, with a place in the final against either Liverpool or Villarreal in Paris up for grabs.

