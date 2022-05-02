Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Team Kenya Deaflympics getting ready to represent Kenya at the 24th Summer Deaflympics Opening Ceremony in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

Sports

Classy Team Kenya Steals The Show At Deaflympics Opening Ceremony

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Kenya’s rich heritage was showcased to the world by Team Kenya for the delayed 2021 Deaflympics on Sunday during the glamorous opening ceremony of the 24th Summer Games in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

The Kenyan contingent strut on the track the best way they know how, wowing the world with the traditional attire representing Kenyan culture as they soaked in the atmosphere and reality that their Olympic dreams were finally realized.

Kenya’s flag bearers Emily Adhiambo and Calvin Musalia majestically marched in with their faces filled with joy, followed closely by the good-looking team in their ceremonial outfit, the men donning white shirts with beaded cuffs and the ladies in red dresses complete with beaded statement neck pieces.

The rest of contingent at the terrace stands clapped with glee as the Kenyan delegation was introduced to the close to 1,000 guests who were allowed into the venue for the opening ceremony.

Kenyan delegation at the terraces following the Opening Ceremony of the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

The outfit that was locally made by women from the Ushanga Kenya Initiative, promotes the immense contribution towards the empowerment of women from pastoralist and marginalised communities.

Kenya opens its campaign at the Deaflympics tomorrow, Monday (May 2) with handball where the women’s team will face Turkey before the national Deaf women’s football team takes on Japan in their opener on Tuesday (May 3).

The country will be represented by a total of 136 athletes with the other disciplines being men’s and women’s basketball teams, men’s handball, golf and athletics.

In the last edition hosted in Turkey 2017, Kenya hauled 16 medals comprising of 5 Gold, 5 Silver and 6 Bronze all coming from athletics and head coach Samuel Kibet has set a target of over 20 medals in Brazil.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved