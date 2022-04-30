Tusker overpower Talanta to close in on leaders Homeboyz

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Rodgers Ouma’s 32nd minute thunderbolt fired defending champions Tusker FC to a 1-0 victory over Talanta FC in the FKF Premier League match hosted at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani Annex on Saturday.

The result means that Tusker have cut Kakamega Homeboyz’s lead to three points, occupying the second slot on 53 points while the Western based side are at the summit on 55 points though with a game in hand.

In other results, hosts Bandari FC came a goal down to beat 10-man Bidco United 2-1 in Mombasa while Vihiga United went down 0-1 against visitors Posta Rangers as Ulinzi Stars were handed a walkover over cash-strapped Mathare United.