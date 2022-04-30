Connect with us

Kibaki must be sinking holes-in one in heaven, says Archbishop Muheria

Nairobi, Kenya April 30- Archbishop Anthony Muheria used former President Mwai Kibaki’s well-known love for playing golf to illustrate that the late Head of State is at peace.

Until his death Kibaki served as patron of Kenya Golf Union and was a member of the Muthaiga Golf Club.

“I am sure he also loved golf, so up there in heaven he must be sinking hole-in -ones. He always wished to do that. For the last one week he is just enjoying, just the great things even those that are human,” said Muheria, who presided over the mass for the final sendoff of Kenya’s third president in Othaya, Nyeri County.

Kibaki, who mostly played at the Muthaiga Golf Club, was also closely involved golfing activities in the country including sponsoring several golfing events at the Nyeri Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club and at Thika Sports Club. 

Catholic Bishop Muheria pointed out that the departed former Head of State never took offense even if told something he did not like and was quick to forgive.

Muheria noted that the late Kibaki had no enemies and was always smiling.

“It was a sly smile…it is a smile that was… I am studying you, you know, let m see what this fellow is saying,” Muheria eulogized Kibaki.

Muheria asked Kenyans to emulate Kibaki in learning to be forgiving to each other.

The former President, who served Kenya from 2002 to 2012 died on April 22 in what is attributed to sickness and old age.

Circumstances surrounding his death have not been made public officially, but his son Jimmy said last week that he had been ailing for several months, the past three months being the worst.

Kibaki will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in his Othaya home later today (Saturday, April 29).

-BY BRUHAN MAKONG-

